Working Day was a fitting memorial for DJ Courtney

Fergus Courtney wanted to remember his late father with a special event on the family farm. It turned out to be a memorable day that raised more than €11,000 for charity

THE simple pleasure of the working life on the farm was something that DJ Courtney treasured over the course of his life.

So what better way to remember the Castlehaven farmer, who died in March 2023, than a working day on the farm?

That was the thinking of DJ’s son Fergus, who decided to do a special fundraiser to remember his late father on the family farm in Bluid.

‘Dad loved the tractor runs, and he loved the ploughing matches all his life, and even competed in all-Ireland ploughing matches,’ said Fergus. ‘But he always preferred seeing the tractors working in the fields and he especially enjoyed tilling the land.’

With that in mind, Fergus thought a working day on the farm would be a special way to remember DJ.

A mixture of modern and vintage tractors took part in the event. Some 20 tractors were ploughing, with most of the tractors of vintage status. A further 25 tractors were rotavating and harrowing, while 30 tractors were on display in the field.

‘There was no competition, it was more about having a working day where anyone could take part,’ said Fergus.

Over the course of his life, DJ had been involved in the farm life, but also in the community. He was also a volunteer driver for Cancer Connect, the incredible community-led service which coordinates transport to Cork hospitals for passengers attending radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and cancer-related appointments.

So Fergus decided to raise funds for Cancer Connect and West Cork Rapid Response, two of the South-West’s favourite charities.

There was no entrance fee for the Working Day event, but buckets were in the field where attendees could make a contribution.

The response was incredible. ‘The buckets were bursting at the end,’ said Fergus. When all of the buckets were counted, some €11,500 was raised for Cancer Connect and the West Cork Rapid Response.

The working day was attended by a huge cross-section of farmers and families, from the Mizen to East Cork and beyond.

‘People came from far and near. Dad would have been very well known from attending ploughing matches and tractors runs, so people came from all over,’ said Fergus.

As well as the farm events, a marquee was erected and there was a food van, plenty of music, and dancing. A great day turned into a great night.

The Courtney family were out in force, with Fergus joined by his three sisters as well as DJ’s sister, Helen Barrett.

Fergus also paid tribute to Tragumna Threshing, and all his neighbours for their help in making the event such a success, and a fitting memorial to his father DJ.