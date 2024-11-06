WiseWater Academy helps foster curiosity

WISEWATER Academy is a new social enterprise based in Garrettstown that blends environmental awareness with personal and social well-being. The six-week school programme brings the wonders of water to life, fostering curiosity and a lifelong appreciation for this vital source and our connection to it.

Funded by the Department of Education under the education for sustainable development initiative, WiseWater Academy emphasises the importance of recognising the relationship between humans and water.

‘We need to remember our connection with water to help protect it; water is both the essence of our wellbeing and the key to our planets regeneration,’ said co-founder Katie McShane.

The programme features multisensory activities that encourage students to explore the various properties of water, promoting a fresh perspective to minding ourselves, each other and the living world.

‘On completion, the participants share what they’ve learned with students in other classrooms to support peer-to-peer learning,’ Katie added.

On the final day the school is awarded a sustainable drop made from upcycled sail cloths by Kinsale company Mamukko which hangs from a repurposed wagon wheel bracket made by Leeside Forge, to serve as a reminder that everything humans do makes a difference, every drop counts and together waves of change can be made.

For more information, see wisewater.ie.