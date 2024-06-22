West Cork woman Deirdre is named a partner in William Fry

A SKIBBEREEN woman has been named among the nine new partners announced this week by corporate law firm William Fry.

Deirdre O’Donovan, daughter of Tim Joe and Louisa O’Donovan of The Abbey, Skibbereen, has been appointed a partner in the litigation and investigations department.

Deirdre advises a range of William Fry clients on all areas of commercial litigation, and has extensive experience in complex, high-value disputes before the commercial court.

She is part of William Fry’s ‘white collar crime’ and investigations team and has recent experience advising clients before high-profile statutory inquiries and inspections.

She is also very experienced in alternative dispute resolution, particularly mediation, including in an international context.