West Cork firms get gold standard for sustainability

A NUMBER of West Cork companies have been awarded Origin Green gold membership following extensive auditing across a range of sustainability initiatives, at a ceremony held by Bord Bia.

They include Carbery Group, Durrus Cheese, Folláin Teo, Glenilen Farm, Irish Distillers and Shannon Vale Foods.

Origin Green introduced gold membership in 2020, recognising members who are performing at a high level or excelling in their sustainability performance. The new scheme has driven Irish businesses to further increase their focus on sustainability issues.

To attain Origin Green gold membership a company must demonstrate exceptional annual performance in areas such as raw material sourcing; water and energy efficiency; waste reduction; packaging; and social sustainability. This year’s Origin Green gold members excelled most in the areas of energy, packaging and community engagement.

Deirdre Ryan, director of Origin Green and Sustainable Assurance with Bord Bia said: ‘This achievement reflects that hard work of all of their teams. As we look to address the urgency of climate change and the need for sustainable development, it is excellent to see companies like these, showing leadership.’

Clonakilty native Tara McCarthy of Bord Bia added: ‘Our recent global sustainability survey of over 11,000 consumers and 125 trade buyers across 13 key markets demonstrated, not only the increasing importance of sustainability, but also the growing importance of evidence and data to back up sustainability. Our members are responding to this, by setting and achieving meaningful sustainability goals in their businesses. Origin Green will continue to evolve and adapt to best support our members to drive positive and lasting change across the supply chain.’

Since its inception in 2012, Origin Green has grown to collaborate with 55,000 farms and over 300 leading Irish food and drink companies to prove and improve their sustainability practices to meet the evolving needs of global customers and consumers.