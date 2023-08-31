West Cork Business and Tourism Awards launch for 2023

THE Southern Star, together with our new awards partner Carbery, is delighted to announce that the West Cork Business & Tourism Awards are back for 2023.

The 2022 West Cork Business & Tourism awards were a resounding success. Clonakilty-based Global Shares was announced as the overall West Cork Business of the Year along with ten other category winners at a gala luncheon awards ceremony held at The Maritime Hotel in Bantry.

The West Cork Business Awards recognise the amazing work and contribution that businesses make to our region, be it a new business starting off their journey offering a local service or an established business exploring export opportunities. We also champion businesses that have shown support for their local community, have devised a clever marketing initiative or provide outstanding customer service.

The variety of categories allows businesses of all sizes and sectors to get involved – from sole traders and ‘solopreneurs’ to SMEs and multinationals, all businesses are encouraged to enter – there really is a category for everyone. The awards are a fantastic opportunity to attract publicity for your business, to raise its profile further and also to acknowledge and recognise the great work that business owners and their teams of talented people deliver every day.

With eight categories plus three special awards, we are calling on businesses across West Cork to enter the West Cork Business & Tourism Awards 2023. Entries are now open at:

www.westcorkbusinessandtourismawards.ie

Good luck to all.