Wellness and well-being event for Bantry

June 10th, 2024 4:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Yoga will be part of the wellness event in the Westlodge Hotel. (Photo: Shutterstock)

A SPECIAL day of wellness and relaxation featuring everything from yoga to forest bathing has been organised by Network Ireland West Cork later this month.

The day of rejuvenation and self-discovery takes place at the Westlodge Hotel in Bantry on Wednesday, June 19th June from 9.30am to 1.30pm, and will offer a holistic approach to health and wellness for women of all ages.

The event will feature invigorating workshops such as yoga for body-mind harmony, immersive sound baths for inner peace, nutritional guidance for holistic nourishment, and guided forest bathing to reconnect with nature.

It will also have a focus on positive maternal mental health, where mothers can receive support and guidance in finding time for self-care while nurturing the additional needs of family members.

Guest speakers at the wellness day will include Dr Fiona Barry, Dr Clara O’Byrne, and Niall Healy. Dr Barry runs a women’s health clinic and has a background in cardiovascular research before studying Chinese medicine. She will offer insights into mind-body connection and personal development. Dr O’Byrne is a renowned psychologist with focus on disability and education and sheds light on supporting neurodiverse family members while prioritising self-care, while Niall Healy is a meditation and breathing teacher. Tickets for the Network Ireland West Cork event are €25 (or free for members).

