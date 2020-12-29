Vegan clothes firm is squaring up

A NEW West Cork-based vegan clothing company has launched with massive success.

‘SeaSquared’ is the brainchild of 24-year-olds Colm O’Driscoll and Cillian O’Mahony.

It was set up by the two friends, who were born on the same day in the same hospital after they returned to West Cork at the beginning of the lockdown.

With spare time on their hands they recognised a lack of sustainable fashion products available on the Irish market for their generation.

‘Orders have been piling in since we launched the company and we hope to build our community even further in the New Year, with a new range of outerwear in the works,’ Colm said.

The friends launched with a range of certified vegan, organic cotton t-shirts and beanies, most of which sold out within minutes.

‘We live in such a beautiful place and for our first designs we were inspired by the famous Baltimore beacon,’ Colm said. ‘We have had huge support and encouragement from local photographers, videographers and models who have all help us to showcase our products and we want to thank everyone.’