UK businesswoman with local links is set for awards ceremony

MULTI award-winning UK business woman Jacqueline O’Donovan will attend this year’s regional Network Ireland awards.

Three West Cork businesswomen will be representing the local Network Ireland West Cork branch at the regional awards, being held this year in Skibbereen.

The winners of these will go forward to represent their branch at the national level.

Local finalists are Michelle Fox of Fox Interiors, Aisling Vaughan of Ayrie, and Noreen Coomey, coach and psychotherapist.

The winners will be announced at the event at Liss Ard House in Skibbereen on Friday June 23rd. Special guests will include philanthropist and chief executive of O’Donovan Waste in the UK, Jacqueline O’Donovan, whose parents hail from Goleen.

Jacqueline, who has a home in Goleen where she visits regularly, is a passionate, driven and successful businesswoman, who has not only made the family business a resounding success but has worked as a visionary leader and innovator, influencing and improving the waste industry in Britain.

She is a dedicated supporter of the Irish community in the UK and funded the launch of an Irish archive at the London Irish Centre.

The event is open to all to celebrate and champion businesswomen of West Cork. Tickets are €45 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.