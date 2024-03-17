‘Tweeting Goddess’ is coming to Network West Cork meeting

SOCIAL media expert and speaker Samantha Kelly – known as ‘the Tweeting Goddess’ – will be the guest speaker at the upcoming Network Ireland West Cork event hosted in Clonakilty on Tuesday, March 19th.

The event takes place from 6pm to 8pm at the Regus West Cork which is located in Unit A of the West Cork Business and Technology Park in Clonakilty.

Network Ireland West Cork is a dedicated non-profit organisation committed to supporting and empowering women in business.

Samantha has a wealth of knowledge in all things social media strategy, with more than 70,000 followers.

Samantha is also the author of The Little Book of Twitter Magic. She will share insights on how to stand out, influence, and cultivate relationships on X and LinkedIn.

‘I’m really looking forward to heading to West Cork to meet with the wonderful Network Ireland West Cork community,’ Samantha said.

‘West Cork is beautiful and I love spending time there. I will share tips to help people to make relevant connections online – tips that have helped me to build my brand and widen my network to an international audience.’

Network Ireland West Cork president Sandra Maybury said she has a wealth of experience and knowledge to share.

‘This is an excellent opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals and gain valuable insights. As someone that has presented on global stages, Samantha’s event in Clonakilty is likely to be hugely popular. I encourage all our members and those interested to hear from her, to register as soon as possible.’

The February event took place in Fusion Home Interiors’ new premises in Skibbereen when Helen Wycherley, Patricia Maybury and Susan Collins Duggan shared their tips on networking with MC Emma Connolly.

The March event is free to Network Ireland members and a nominal fee of €25 applies to non-members. All are welcome. See www.networkireland.ie/events