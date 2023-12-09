TV chef Orla wows audience at networking event

THE Women’s business organisation, Network Ireland West Cork (NIWC), hosted an evening of culinary skills recently at the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery, featuring the renowned TV chef Orla McAndrew.

Orla showcased her remarkable journey to becoming an award-winning bespoke wedding and event caterer and delivered a captivating fusion of entertainment and education, all the while championing local food producers and sustainability.

Orla shared her insights, unique cooking tips and recipes, offering delicious samples to attendees. Orla, who is known for her commitment to zero waste, demonstrated a number of recipes that are not only easy to follow, but will wow any dinner guests.

The event was organised by NIWC, which is dedicated to supporting the professional and personal growth of women in business. The event was a mixture of networking, connections and creativity. NIWC will hold their annual Christmas lunch at the same hotel on Thursday December 14th.

Tickets, at €35, can be purchased on Eventbrite and all are welcome. Follow Network Ireland West Cork on social media for updates and upcoming events.