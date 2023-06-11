Top honours for Leap trainee solicitor Andrea

A TRAINEE solicitor from Leap has been honoured with a prestigious award.

Andrea Whelton from Leap is the winner of the 2023 Michael Peart Challenge Cup.

She is a trainee solicitor at Arthur Cox in Dublin and represented the Law Society at the competition in Belfast with her teammates.

This competition is a collaboration between the Law Society of Ireland and the Institute of Professional Legal Studies (IPLS) at Queens University Belfast. It promotes the value of resolving disputes through mediation, and is designed to help trainee solicitors from both institutions to develop their mediation skills.