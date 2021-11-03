Top customer service award for Organico health shop

CUSTOMERS have voted Bantry’s Organico one of the best health food shops in Ireland for customer service.

Sisters, Hannah and Rachel Dare, tied for the award with the Well & Good Natural Healthstore in Midleton.

Nominations for the Pat Curran Award for Excellence in Customer Service were submitted by readers of Rude Health Magazine and the winners were selected by national poll.

‘It’s so lovely to have received an award that was decided by our customers, and it’s an honour to share it with Jill,’ Hannah told The Southern Star.

The annual award was presented by Olive Curran and Michael Donnellan from PPC Galway in memory of Olive’s late father Pat who was a tremendous influence in Ireland’s natural health sector.

‘When we heard that the poll was a tie between Jill and Hannah,’ Olive from PPC said, ‘we were delighted.

‘It was an easy decision for us to present a joint award for the first time because both retailers are fantastic ambassadors for the sector.’

The co-owners of Organico, which also operates as a deli, bakery and online shop, have been presented with two €500 cheques, one of which was for the charity of their choosing. They decided to donate it to the Cork ARC Cancer Support House.

One customer wrote that Organico is ‘an absolute gem in Bantry, a wealth of information, served with a friendly smile. They’ve been supporting the locals throughout the pandemic and working hard – they’re my favourite place to shop in town.’

‘We’re so grateful to Olive and Michael, Rude Health Magazine, and our customers who voted,’ said Hannah. ‘This is a big boost for our team!’