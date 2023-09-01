Top bar awards for two West Cork businesses

THE 2023 Bar of the Year Awards were announced this week, with two West Cork bars bringing home silver and bronze awards.

The winners were announced at a gala awards ceremony at the Clayton Hotel in Dublin.

The Blue Haven in Kinsale won two prestigious silver awards at the ceremony, one for its achievements in the Bar Food of the Year category and the second accolade recognised the bar’s success in the Best Live Entertainment Bar category. Clonakilty’s Dunes Bar & Bistro at Inchydoney Lodge & Spa was also recognised in the Hotel Bar of the Year category, with the bar receiving a bronze award for its achievements.

A panel of esteemed industry experts decided the winners of the prestigious accolades to recognise and celebrate their ‘extraordinary contributions to the hospitality industry.’

The winning establishments were said to have elevated the art of mixology, ambiance, and service, captivating patrons with unforgettable experiences.