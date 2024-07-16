Timoleague’s Harte is ready to lead Dairygold into the future

THE new chief executive of Dairygold says he is focused on ‘maximising sustainable returns’ for members as he takes on his role.

Timoleague man Michael Harte was appointed interim chief executive in February following Conor Galvin’s exit to become chief executive. Now he has been confirmed in the chief executive role on a permanent basis.

Dairygold has many West Cork suppliers and employs more than 1,300 people. It reported milk production of 1.41bn litres in 2023 and a group turnover of more than €1.4bn, tripling since 2006.

Michael lives in Douglas with his wife Jane and has three grown-up children. He has a background in accountancy and has been a member of Dairygold’s senior leadership team since his appointment as chief financial officer in 2006.

He joined Dairygold in 1989, after graduating from the University of Limerick with a degree in business studies. Michael is also a board member of the Cork Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Cork GAA Audit and Risk Committee.

‘It is a huge honour for me to be appointed as chief executive of Dairygold, a strong, well-invested and globally competitive business,’ he said.

‘It is an exciting time to take on the role, as the industry faces opportunities and challenges, from which we must maximise the sustainable returns for all stakeholders. In addition, I am committed to realising the full potential of Dairygold’s health and nutrition business, following the acquisition of Vita Actives in 2023.

‘I am looking forward to working with the board, the committees, our members, our senior leadership team, and all employees to deliver on our strategic ambitions, to create value for our farming families across Munster and all our stakeholders.’

Dairygold purchased a majority stake in Vita Actives for more than €43m and supplies nutraceutical ingredients and nutrition solutions. These ingredients are used in nutritional supplements and in the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and veterinary industries.

Dairygold chairperson, Seán O’Brien welcomed Michael’s appointment. ‘Michael has extensive knowledge and experience of Dairygold and the industry.

‘He is a trusted leader who has demonstrated excellent leadership and negotiation skills, as well as having a collaborative partnership approach, which makes him ideally suited for the role.’

‘His commercial and operational acumen has seen him consistently deliver strong financial performances, and achieve strategic objectives, including acquisitions, which have helped contribute to the Society’s significant growth, with its turnover tripling from approximately €500m in 2006, to €1.5bn today.

‘Michael is someone with a passion for the co-operative ethos,’ said Mr O’Brien, ‘which underpins Dairygold’s strategic purpose and I’m confident that he has the attributes and capabilities to lead the organisation, to deliver on its strategic objectives, ensuring the continued sustainable success for the society’s members, employees and other stakeholders.’

Like other groups in the dairying sector Dairygold is adapting to a challenging economic outlook with milk production falling, and environmental obligations adding to pressures.

Around 60% of Dairygold’s suppliers avail of the nitrates derogation.

Dairygold has committed €10m annually to a grassroots milk supplier sustainability bonus, paid to milk suppliers who undertake actions on their farm designed to improve sustainability, including reducing emissions, protecting water quality and improving soil health.

Dairygold has established a water quality advisory team to advise farmers on measures to protect and improve water quality.

In May, Taoiseach Simon Harris visited Dairygold’s Mitchelstown headquarters and Michael Harte said Dairygold must ‘work hand-in-hand with the government to protect the future of sustainable dairy production in the region where 2,600 family farms supplying milk to Dairygold depend on the dairy industry for their livelihood.’

n March, Dairygold introduced Ireland’s first electric-powered milk truck into service.