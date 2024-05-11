Timoleague businesswoman shortlisted for Image awards

A TIMOLEAGUE woman has been shortlisted for a prestigious national business award.

Siobhan McSweeney set up McSweeney Case Management in 2015 and offers a complete case management service to clients with complex medical needs, brain injury, and cerebral palsy.

‘I work in conjunction with my clients, their families, solicitors, and the office of the Wards of Court. I have clients countrywide and have had great success enhancing our clients quality of life,’ said Siobhan who renamed the company MCS Case Management in 2018.

Siobhan is an experienced nurse and midwife who has worked in various managerial roles in the health sector. Her achievements have been reflected with a nomination for a PwC Family Businesswoman of the year award in the Family Businesswoman of the Year category.

‘I was employed for 10 years as assistant director of nursing at the Meath Hospital, Dublin. Most recently, I was employed as assistant director of nursing, bed manager and site manager (night duty) at Tallaght University Hospital for 16 years, up to 2015. I was a member of the Emergency Response Team and the crash team for all medical emergencies.’

Siobhan’s other duties included responsibility for providing daily reports to the Dept of Health on bed capacity and emergency department activity, as well as incident investigations and risk identification.

Nominations for this year’s awards were of an exceptional calibre and the 2024 shortlist showcases Ireland’s most inspiring business success stories, said Clodagh Edwards, ceo of Image Media.

‘It is both a personal and professional privilege to honour these women at our prestigious awards.

‘As a team, we look forward to celebrating the achievements of the brightest minds in leadership on Friday May 10th,’ she said.