Timebank project is building more resilient communities

TIMEBANK Ireland (TBI) in Skibbereen is an organisation which facilitates the exchange of services with the aim of building stronger, more resilient communities.

Co-founders Jasper Ford and Mary Casey set up the social enterprise in 2017, stemming from the Clonakilty Favour Exchange group.

The idea behind Timebank Ireland is simple. For every hour a person puts in to doing something for someone in the community – they will get an hour of ‘time credit’, meaning that they can receive an hour of help from someone else.

‘The beauty of timebanking lies in its simplicity and the profound impact it can have on community bonds,’ said Jasper.

Members can sign up to an online portal that displays their skills and what services they can offer, alongside requests they may have for help. However, there is also a phone number that people can reach if they do not have access to the internet.

Activities range from gardening and cooking lessons to language tutoring and pet sitting, for example. The spectrum of services is wide-ranging, and the organisation promotes the idea that everyone’s time is valuable and everyone has something to offer.

Members can also set up workshops or create a ‘Meitheal’ – following the old Irish tradition of communities coming together to garden, clear yards or paint for instance. Events such as book clubs, birdwatching and art classes can also be facilitated through timebanking. On the Timebank Ireland website there are many stories and testimonials from people who have benefited from the project – including the following man John, who joined TBI three years ago.

John has been living in a remote area of West Cork for many years after moving from Wexford in 2008. Having health issues, John benefits from TBI through getting lifts to hospital and GP appointments and help with his garden. In return, he has offered workshops on propagating plants and making soups.

This is just one example of the reciprocal process of timebanking and its benefits to the community.

Jasper said the organisation is currently looking for donations so that TBI can move to a larger, more central premises in Skibbereen where they hope to expand the project and encourage the development of more timebanks around the country.

Donations can be made by searching for b124b777 at gofundme.

To get involved visit timebankireland.ie or phone their office on 028 78775.