Three-generation shellfish firm launches Ireland’s first crab paté in Castletownbere

A WEST Cork shellfish company has launched Ireland’s first crab paté, following an upgrading of its factory with the aid of €793,281 in grant funding.

The funding from the Brexit processing capital support scheme grant, implemented by Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM), has been used to purchase new equipment for processing shellfish and to upgrade cold storage facilities.

Shellfish Ireland, based in Casteltownbere, says the investment in the business will help the company develop other fish products from what was previously waste.

‘This upgrading means we can focus on more value-added products and we are delighted to have recently launched Ireland’s first crab pate which is listed in Dunnes and Musgraves stores,’ said Shellfish Ireland chief executive Carol Harrington.

The scheme brings to over €1m in grants Shellfish Ireland has secured through BIM since 2021.

‘We are focusing very much on value-added products, said Carol. ‘The machines we were able to buy will increase our yield from processing crab, making us more competitive on the domestic and export markets. Some of this machinery will allow us process all parts of the crab including the body, claws, legs, and shell. This maximises the output of the crab and helps us mix different crab meats for various products.’

The new refrigeration system will speed up the freezing time during processing, enhancing the quality of the product as well as improving energy efficiency.

According to Carol, the investment adds value to the crab and shrimp landings in Ireland.

‘All the raw material is landed into local ports around the Irish coast. The majority of the crab and shrimp purchased by Shellfish Ireland is from small to medium boats and family fishing enterprises, so we are supporting this industry in rural Ireland.’

Shellfish Ireland products are BRC grade A certified and are available in all five major supermarket retailers. They also sell into restaurants and hotels. On the export market it sells in Europe and Asia.

Shellfish Ireland was established in Castletownbere in 1987 by two young fishermen, Richard Murphy and Peter O’Sullivan Greene.

From small beginnings, Shellfish Ireland has grown to employ more than 130. The Murphys are still very much involved with 95-year-old Pat Murphy – Richard’s dad – chair of the board of Shellfish Ireland and still active in the business. Richard’s son, Ryan, also works for the company, making it three generations involved.