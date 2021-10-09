Business

Thee cheers for Kinsale’s Mead Great Taste win

October 9th, 2021 11:40 AM

By Southern Star Team

KINSALE Mead are celebrating after a win at the Great Taste Awards 2021.

The business, which is the country’s only meadery, was honoured for its Hazy Summer Mead. Its flagship traditional mead Atlantic Dry Mead was a winner two years ago.

Co-founder, Denis Dempsey said they were delighted with the recognition: ‘It’s been a tough time for everyone, and every acknowledgement from independent sources is a boost.’

Kate Dempsey added: ‘As a small, artisan company and the only meadery in Ireland, we are very proud to be able to say that Irish mead is recognised as being among the best in the world, and we work hard to select the best, pure honey and berries to make our meads.’

The Great Taste Awards is one of the most trusted and prestigious awards for food and drink globally with thousands of entries, so there’s stiff competition.

Awarding Kinsale Mead, the judges said: ‘The aroma was of rich ripe strawberries and honey, which was extremely enticing.’

