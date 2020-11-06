The Southern Star to host its first Zoom sales webinar

The Southern Star will host its first ever Zoom webinar on November 12th.

‘Drive More Sales During Lockdown’ will be hosted by The Southern Star’s managing director Seán Mahon and digital manager Jack McCarron.

The free 45-minute webinar will show businesses how best to use online content marketing to generate more enquiries, leads and sales during Level 5 and in the run-up to Christmas.

‘With an online audience of over 200k unique monthly website visitors, we feel well placed to share our experiences with the West Cork business community,’ said Mr Mahon.

‘Our online audience has more than doubled in the past 12 months and a big reason for that has been our increased focus on online content marketing.’

Content marketing is the process of creating, distributing, sharing, and publishing content to reach your target audience. It can boost factors like brand awareness, sales, reach, interactions, and loyalty.

In an increasingly saturated market, standing out from the crowd has become a necessity for businesses trading online.

‘There are over 1.5bn websites online today which is why it’s more difficult to than ever to get users to visit your site,’ says Mr McCarron.

‘Instead of only pitching your products or services, you need to be providing truly relevant and useful information to your prospects and customers to help them solve their needs.’

Boosting your Google ranking, increasing your organic traffic and building backlinks are just some of the other benefits to online content marketing that will be touched on in the webinar.

Drive More Sales During Lockdown will be hosted on Zoom on Thursday November 12th at 11am.

To book your place at this free online webinar visit bit.ly/ContentMarketingSS