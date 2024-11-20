Southern Star Ltd. logo
Business

Carrigaline store invests €1.5m in sustainability

November 20th, 2024 1:15 PM

By Southern Star Team

Carrigaline store invests €1.5m in sustainability Image
Victorious staff at Collins SuperValu.

Share this article

A CARRIGALINE supermarket has reduced its carbon footprint by 40% after investing more than €1.5m in environmental initiatives.

The investment in sustainability was made as part of Barry Collins SuperValu Carrigaline’s €3.5m store relaunch made this year. 

Barry Collins SuperValu Carrigaline won  Ireland’s Best Sustainability Initiative at the 2024 National Grocery Retail Awards. 

David Collins of Barry Collins SuperValu said the store’s target is to reach Net Zero by 2040. ‘We strive to set a standard in sustainable retailing,’ he said.  

The store has also installed a 311kWp solar photovoltaic (PV) system, featuring over 728 solar panels on the building and car park canopy.

This system generates 287,706 kWh of electricity annually, the equivalent energy to power 69 homes.

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended