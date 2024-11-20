Carrigaline store invests €1.5m in sustainability

A CARRIGALINE supermarket has reduced its carbon footprint by 40% after investing more than €1.5m in environmental initiatives.

The investment in sustainability was made as part of Barry Collins SuperValu Carrigaline’s €3.5m store relaunch made this year.

Barry Collins SuperValu Carrigaline won Ireland’s Best Sustainability Initiative at the 2024 National Grocery Retail Awards.

David Collins of Barry Collins SuperValu said the store’s target is to reach Net Zero by 2040. ‘We strive to set a standard in sustainable retailing,’ he said.

The store has also installed a 311kWp solar photovoltaic (PV) system, featuring over 728 solar panels on the building and car park canopy.

This system generates 287,706 kWh of electricity annually, the equivalent energy to power 69 homes.