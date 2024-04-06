Spotlight on new AI opportunities at Tech Industry Alliance’s Cork event

TECH for good is the focus of this year’s TechFest taking place in Cork in May.

It’s Tech Industry Alliance’s annual flagship technology conference and will be held in the Radisson Blu Hotel in Little Island, Cork on May 14th.

This year the focus is on Tech for Good: Driving Deep Tech, Fostering Sustainability & Building a Better Tomorrow and to complement the main event, a festival of supporting events will take place throughout the week.

The line-up of expert speakers include global leader in promoting tech for good Sarah Porter who is the founder and ceo of InspiredMinds, a global community of 220,000 high level experts in AI and an advisor to both the UN and to the EU AI council.

TechFest 2024 will again this year be MC’d by award-winning industry broadcaster Jonathan McCrea and will feature panel discussions on AI, sustainability and diversity as well as having plenty of networking opportunities and an industry expo featuring leading companies from across Ireland.

‘Our three key themes this year are disrupt, evolve and ignite and we will hear from leaders of Industry and academia on how technology can contribute to sustainability, the threats and opportunities from the latest AI technology. Tickets for the main conference are currently on sale at techindustryalliance.ie.