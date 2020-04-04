Spearline’s Donal given UCC award

SKIBBEREEN-native and final year Bachelor of Commerce student at University College Cork (UCC), Donal Hurley has won the BComm Undergraduate Work Placement Award 2020 for his placement at Spearline.

Speaking at the UCC College of Business & Law Placement Awards, Lorraine McCarthy, chief people and culture officer (CPCO) at Spearline, said: ‘I wish to extend a sincere congratulations on behalf of Spearline to Donal Hurley on his success in winning the award. We are all extremely proud and delighted that he has been recognised for his outstanding performance during his placement with us.

‘At Spearline, we are currently going through a growth phase and in the last 12 months, we have grown our employee base by 70%. Donal played a key role within the HR team to help us achieve this growth.’

On the benefits of the UCC placement programme for both employers and employees, Ms. McCarthy said: ‘For us as an organisation, being involved with UCC has proven extremely beneficial. Being able to access skilled resources to support our business, giving us assistance at peak times of the year has been superb. For the student, it gives them real-life work experience, whilst being able to show them how to adapt their studies into everyday work and also giving them the opportunity to discover where their strengths lie; for Donal that was in HR.’

On completion of his BComm degree, Donal Hurley will take over the role of learning and development specialist at Spearline across its four offices in Skibbereen, Waterford, India and Romania.