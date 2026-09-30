Southern Star wins two Local Ireland awards

THE Southern Star won two awards at last week’s Local Ireland Media Awards, which were held in the Mullingar Park Hotel in Westmeath.

The paper won Best Supplement for the Back in the Day supplement, while it also won Best Advertising Campaign for the work with Scally’s SuperValu in Clonakilty, while it also received nine nominations in total across a wide range of categories.

The event, which is in its 11th year was sponsored by the National Lottery and also supported by Coimisiún na Meán and included a video address by the Taoiseach who recognised the vital role that local newspaper and their digital and social channels play in reporting and supporting communities.

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President of Local Ireland and Managing Director of the Southern Star, Seán Mahon said: “This year’s Local Ireland Media Awards were another astounding success. “It was great to see both experienced and young journalists, as well as talented digital and advertising personnel, winning awards for the excellent work they do for their respective local newspapers.”

“Ultimately, the key message that ‘life is local’ came through again and again at the event and reinforced how vitally important the role of local newspapers is in connecting, informing and supporting local communities across Ireland.”

As well as sponsoring the event, The National Lottery had its own special award for Community Journalist of the Year, which this year was won by Róise Collins of the Donegal News.

CEO of the National Lottery, Cian Murphy said: “At the National Lottery, we see every day how people, passion and purpose can transform communities.”

Chair of the Judging Panel, Dawn Wheatley of DCU congratulated all the winners on the night.