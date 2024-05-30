Skibbereen’s Cottages for Couples connect four in tourism awards

SKIBBEREEN specialist tourism accommodation business Cottages for Couples is celebrating after winning a Best of the Best Award from Tripadvisor for 2024.

This is the fourth time Cottages for Couples has claimed the honour, which is awarded to just the top 1% of all tourist accommodation globally.

Cottages for Couples is run by Anna and Peter Warburton.

‘We are thrilled. It is the fourth consecutive year that we have been judged Best of the Best and this is down to the hard work and dedication of a super team of people, many of whom have been with us for many years,’ said Anna.

‘Their commitment and attention to detail have given us such a high level of consistency that would be the envy of any tourism provider.’

The award was presented to Anna and Peter by West Cork TD Christopher O’Sullivan at a ceremony attended by most of the Cottages for Couples team.

Deputy O’Sullivan stressed the importance of companies like Cottages for Couples to the local community.

‘This year they aim to bring 6,000 visitors to the town of Skibbereen, which, according to Fáilte Ireland, is worth €2m to the local economy as well as creating 15 jobs locally,’ he said.