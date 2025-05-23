Skibbereen students creating a ‘Buzz’ around new eco gum innovation

SKIBBEREEN Community School TY mini-company, BuzzGum was selected to showcase their innovative product in the making at the recent student enterprise national final.

The final took place at the Mullingar Park Hotel, and the SCS students were among five schools nationwide invited to be part of the PatchLabs category, which recognises unique and promising student enterprises from across the country; the programme also involves an innovation camp to help grow their idea over the summer.

BuzzGum is a work in progress business focused on developing a healthier, sustainable and biodegradable chewing gum made from beeswax, devised by students Kegan Evans, Leo Farrell and Conor Worboys, with guidance from teacher Mary O’Donovan and support from Christine Heffernan at the Local Enterprise Office.

‘Earlier this year we were one of the three mini-companies selected from our TY mini-company module to represent Skibbereen Community School in the Cork North & West regional final.

‘We were delighted to place second overall and win the award for innovation, a huge moment for our team,’ said the team.

‘While we did not advance through the regional route to the national stage, we were honoured to receive a direct invitation to participate in the PatchLabs showcase category.’