Skibbereen PTSB to be automated from April 26

SKIBBEREEEN’s Permanent TSB branch on Main Street is to become a fully automated ‘cash and digital experience’ bank later this month and there will no longer be a physical cask desk there.

The news comes after The Southern Star recently reported that the Bandon branch of the bank will become fully automated and left without a physical cash desk from April 19th. It will no longer accept coins from that date.

The change for the Skibbereen branch comes into effect a week later, from April 26th.

This move now means that the Clonakilty branch of the bank will be the only West Cork branch to offer a full service. Branches in Carrigaline and Ballincollig will also be automated from April 19th but Macroom will remain a full service.

A spokesperson for the bank alsoconfirmed to The Southern Star that there are no changes to the numbers of management across the three West Cork branches.

‘There will continue to be a branch lead present in all three branches.’

The bank also denied last week that the closure of the cask desk at the Bandon branch, would lose staff at the bank, saying the introduction of ‘quick banking machines’ will allow staff members to ‘come out from the behind the desk to work directly with customers.’

The bank said it is committed to its branch network and has no plans to reduce the number of branches. It added that staff will be using ‘ more digital support’ for customers ‘with iPads and digital advisors being used.’

This move by Permanent TSB comes on the back of the recent announcement by Bank of Ireland that it will be closing its branches in both Dunmanway and Bantry.