Shoppers are urged to think of local firms this Christmas

AMID all of the push for ‘Black Friday’ sales online county mayor Cllr Joe Carroll has encouraged people to support local businesses in towns and villages this Christmas.

Cllr Carroll said it has been a challenging year for businesses and said many Bantry businesses had endured a particularly tough time after recent flooding.

‘Shopping local, especially at Christmas, helps to ensure your area continues to thrive,’ he noted.

‘We can all do our bit by supporting our local businesses, shops, restaurants, and cafes,’ said Cllr Carroll.

‘It has been a challenging year for many businesses but together we can help them to end the year on a high. I would also ask that people make an extra effort this year.’

Bantry will have a bumper weekend of shopping on Friday December 6th and Saturday December 7th with late shopping, music and discounts while the Bantry Christmas Market takes place on New Street on Sunday December 8th.

Christmas markets are also taking place in other West Cork towns.

Cork County Council is providing special car parking arrangements across its own operated car parks throughout the month of December.

‘These businesses ensure our towns and villages continue to thrive which is why shopping local is so important,’ said Cork County Council chief executive Moira Murrell.