Scientist Fionn shortlisted for Euro eco award

A WEST CORK scientist has been shortlisted for the Young Inventor’s Prize 2023 for his innovative method of removing microplastics from water.

Fionn Ferreira (pictured) from Ballydehob has been named as one of three finalists for the second edition of the Young Inventors’ Prize, established by the European Patent Office.

The prize recognises young innovators aged 30 or under who have developed technological solutions to tackle global problems and help reach the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Fionn has created a microplastic removal solution which does not require filters or chemicals.

His latest prototype removes over 85% of microplastics in a single pass. The microplastics collected can be outsourced for future recycling possibilities, making the process environmentally friendly.

Fionn is currently working with the University of Texas in scaling his invention to a commercial model. According to the UN, there are more than 51trn microplastic particles in the seas. ’The pursuit of a microplastic-free future is a noble and essential cause that demands our attention and action,’ said Fionn.

The Young Inventors prizewinner will be announced at the European Inventor Award 2023 ceremony on July 4th in Valencia in Spain. This ceremony will be broadcast online.

Fionn is currently pursuing a master’s degree in chemistry, and teaches tutorials in concepts of chemistry and engineering as a teaching assistant at the University of Groningen. He is also developing several children’s television series and working on his first children’s book with hopes of inspiring and igniting young people’s interest in becoming inventors.