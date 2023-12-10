Renovated Camden Fort set to reopen next year

HOPES are high that Camden Fort Meagher can be redeveloped into a maor tourist and business attraction when it reopens in the new year.

A major renovation is planned for the fort in Crosshaven. The fort is currently closed to the public to facilitate extensive restoration on the casemate block which houses the fort’s primary exhibitions, including roof repair and waterproofing.

A recruitment campaign for seasonal staff has been launched and it is intended that the fort will re-open for additional days each week and for an extended season in 2024.

While these significant revitalisation works are being advanced, Cork County Council staff and volunteers continue to work together to ensure a successful reopening of the fort. The vision for the site includes heritage and structure preservation, the development of exhibitions, educational programmes, biodiversity works, promotion of arts and culture, and hosting corporat, community, and volunteer events.

‘These initiatives will further encourage the wider community to enjoy the fort while attracting even more local and international visitors, promoting Camden Fort Meagher and Crosshaven as an exceptional tourist and business destination,’ said a Council statement.

Until recently, the fort was under the control of a designated activated company supported by Cork County Council. This company is now in the final stages of being dissolved with responsibility transferring to the Council’s municipal district operations directorate under a new operational framework to streamline governance and enhance local community involvement.

‘Cork County Council and the dedicated volunteers of Camden Fort Meagher look forward to welcoming visitors back to the fort in 2024,’ added the Council statement.