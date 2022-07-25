Port’s plans to further develop Bantry Bay

BANTRY Bay Port Company is working with community groups to consider further developments at the Abbey pier area and the tidal slob area in the inner harbour, with the assistance of the RIAI (Royal Institute of Architects of Ireland).

That’s revealed in the Port of Cork Company’s annual report for 2021 which shows strong financial performance.

Combined, the Ports of Cork and Bantry reported a total consolidated traffic throughput of 10.6m tonnes last year, however throughput at the Whiddy Island oil storage facility in Bantry declined significantly (62%).

There was an 18% increase in turnover from €33.7m in 2020 to €39.8m in 2021. The company’s profits also increased, with an operating profit of €7.8m (€6.1m in 2020).

The Port of Cork is the second largest port in the State in terms of turnover, handling all cargo types, including lift-on lift-off, bulk liquid, bulk solid, break bulk, roll-on roll-off and cruise.

Due to Covid-19, the company was forced to cope with the continued collapse of the cruise liner trade and the decline in tourism. In April 2022, the cruise sector successfully recommenced and the Port of Cork welcomed a strong uplift in tourism trade.

A monumental moment for PoCC in 2021 was the completion of the €89m Cork Container Terminal (CCT) in Ringaskiddy. This investment represents the biggest single investment in marine infrastructure in the port’s history.