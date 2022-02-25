Newly-purchased Cape ferry on way

CAPE Clear Ferries has purchased another boat as a replacement for the relief ferry, the Dún Aengus.

‘This is a proven weather boat with a license to carry 100 passengers instead of the 64 on the smaller Dún Aengus, Seamus O Drisceoil told The Southern Star.

He said the boat will act as an interim replacement for the fast ferry Dún na Séad 11, which normally operates from Schull to Cape Clear. The company has plans to replace the Dún na Séad 11 with a similar fast ferry in due course.

The company plans to give the new boat a new name and a repaint before it goes into service.