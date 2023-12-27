Moynihan asks VMware to engage over lay-offs

A CORK North West Fianna Fáil TD has called on cloud computing company VMware to engage with staff following the announcement that it is to lay off 364 workers at its base in Ballincollig.

Deputy Aindrias Moynihan, who raised the matter in the Dáil last week, said it’s a ‘huge blow’ to the employees and pointed out there are people behind those numbers who have families, mortgages, bills, and other financial commitments.

‘To be getting this kind of news in the run-up to Christmas, or at any other time, is devastating. These are the people who have built up the business and getting the news this week is an extra-hard blow for those affected employees,’ he told The Southern Star.

‘This is a company that is doing well and VMware needs to minimise these lay-offs and see what engagement they will have with the Department on this.’

It is understood that most of the redundancies will come from finance and HR and Deputy Moynihan also called for meaningful engagement with the staff there, which employs over 1,000 workers.

‘VMware has to be front and centre in engagement and ensure that it doesn’t shirk away from its responsibilities to its staff who face the job losses.’

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin spokesperson on enterprise, trade, employment and workers’ rights, Louise O’Reilly said the redundancies at VMware is a ‘devastating blow’ for the company’s workers.