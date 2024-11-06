Minister O’Brien in Bantry to open Council’s first cost rental scheme

MINISTER for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien said he wants to ensure that the flood relief scheme gets up and running for Bantry.

He was speaking in Bantry last Friday to officially open Cork County Council’s first cost rental scheme at An Cnocán.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Minister O’Brien said those affected by the recent flooding will get financial support.

‘It’s really important that flood relief measures are initiated and implemented here in Bantry and I am fully supportive of that. We will have to let the planning process conclude and I hope for a positive decision then and then it will be over to the Office of Public Works (OPW) to deliver that scheme as quickly as

possible.’

Minister O’Brien visited a number of sites for affordable and social schemes in the county last Friday. The development of 10 newly built A-rated two, three and four-bed homes at An Cnocán aims to provide affordable rented accommodation to people on middle incomes. Further cost rental schemes will open in Bandon and Midleton in the coming months with the rent at least 25% below private market rents.

‘Building affordable homes to rent is a key part of Government’s Housing for All plan and cost rental schemes are now becoming a reality across the country. This excellent development in Bantry is one of many – as we work to scale up delivery of affordable and social homes where they are most needed,’ said Minister O’Brien.

Cork county mayor Cllr Joe Carroll said there has been great interest in cost rental scheme since it opened earlier this month.

‘These homes offer security for tenants and are a long-term affordable option for people who do not own a home, are above the threshold for social housing and find it difficult to afford private rented accommodation.’

Minister O’Brien also visited a €9.5m turnkey social housing development at Caherdaniel, Bantry as well as two projects in Macroom, including a social housing scheme in Sleaveen East and 15 affordable homes in Meadowlands.