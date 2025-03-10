Meeting on Clonakilty Kent St’s future

THE people of Clonakilty are invited to have their say on the future of Kent Street.

Cork County Council is preparing an Integrated Urban Strategy (IUS) for the street and is seeking input.

The Council recently received €200,000 under the Town Centre First Heritage Revival Scheme, which aims help reimagine town centres and publicly-owned vacant or derelict heritage buildings

Cork County Council owns a number of properties on Kent Street, including the town’s library, as well as Council offices and the now-vacated fire station.

The public workshop will take at Clonakilty Parish Centre on Western Road on Wednesday March 12th from 7pm to 9pm. All are welcome.