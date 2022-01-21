Macroom’s Siobhán takes chief exec role at Alzheimer Society

THE Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI) has announced that Macroom native Siobhan O’Connor has been appointed as the interim chief executive.

Siobhan became the ASI’s head of operations in June 2019 and has been fundamental in delivering excellence in the delivery of dementia supports and services during this time, a statement from the ASI said.

Prior to joining the ASI, Siobhan spent over 20 years in the office supplies industry in senior management roles with her most recent role being managing director of Codex Office Solutions.

Siobhan’s experience includes sales, finance, operations and technology and she also has a track record in corporate social responsibility through activities involving DePaul Ireland, Beaumont Foundation, St Francis Hospice and the Cliona Foundation.

It was announced last week that Pat McLoughlin has decided to step down from his role as ceo, following medical advice to receive immediate treatment.

Siobhan said: ‘I am so grateful and honoured to have been given the opportunity to lead this extraordinary organisation and working with all the staff, branches and volunteers to help represent people living with dementia, their family carers and supporters.

‘I am so aware of how tirelessly our staff and volunteers work across the country to improve the lives of those impacted by dementia in Ireland. I am looking forward to supporting everyone to continue this work in the time ahead.’