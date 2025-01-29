Local suppliers set for take-off as Cork Airport unveils plans for new café

WEST Cork food and drink producers will benefit from a major refurbishment of Cork Airport’s main bar and restaurant, due to open in mid-March.

The airport has announced plans for the refurbishment, starting on Monday, January 20th, which will see a number of West Cork businesses supply products to be used in the new premises.

A newly curated food menu will be launched, influenced by Cork’s reputation as the gourmet capital of Ireland, and will prioritise the use of fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

All dairy products used in the bar and restaurant will be supplied by Clona Dairy while steaks will be sourced from local Cork farmers.

In the bar, a rotating supply of seasonal draft beers will come from Black’s of Kinsale, who will also contribute twelve speciality gins and whiskeys alongside Clonakilty Distillery and West Cork Distillers.

The refurbishment is also set to increase the capacity of the existing restaurant, with more seating to allow for up to 150 guests to wine and dine at any given time.

The restaurant, which will be closed for the duration of the works, will also be rebranded from Craft Lane to CRAFT as part of the new design.

While refurbishment works take place over the next few months, a new cocktail bar is also scheduled to open at the airport on January 31st.

The project will be managed by specialist restaurant and food services company, KSG, who were also behind the launch of a new café and wine bar in the airport last year.

‘Over the past number of months, we have worked closely with KSG to develop plans for the new CRAFT bar and restaurant, and cocktail bar,’ said Roy O’Driscoll, deputy managing director at Cork Airport.

‘With a distinctive focus on Cork’s unique culinary identity and with the future growth of Cork Airport’s passenger traffic firmly in mind, I am thrilled to see the refurbishment works commence next week. I have every confidence that our passengers will love the new CRAFT bar and restaurant when it reopens to the public in mid-March.’

During the course of the work, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available to passengers in both the Roasted Notes Café and Wine Bar, and the Food Republic food court.