Local students take part in science bootcamp at UCD

FOUR students from Cork took part in the BT Young Scientist Business Bootcamp that ran in partnership with Nova UCD.

The students were Anne O'donovan, a fifth year student from Coláiste Choilm in Ballincollig, Alex Neff, a fifth year student from Gaelcholáiste Charraig Uí Leighin, Ian Cullinane, a fifth year from Kinsale Community School, and Phillipa McIntosh, a fourth year student from Bandon Grammar School.

Now in its 15th year, the bootcamp was set up by BT Ireland to support BTYSTE finalists with developing their project ideas into commercial enterprises under the guidance of BTYSTE alumni, BT Ireland mentors, and experts judges. 26 students representing 10 counties from across the island of Ireland participated in the bootcamp.

The winning project, developed by Ava Gaffnet from Ballinamore in Co Leitrim, was originally developed as an entry in BTYSTE 2024, and examines the local bus route to school to see whether or not they are operating in the most efficient way.

Judges this year included Shay Walsh, managing director of BT Ireland, Dr Tony Scott, co-founder of the BTYSTE, Catherine Howard, vice-president technology at IDA Ireland, and Farran native Brian O'Donovan, RTÉ's work and technology correspondent.