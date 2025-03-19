Lisavaird Co-Op marks a century of business

LISVAIRD Co-Op celebrated a special anniversary of its founding this week.

The business has been in operation for 100 years, and marked the occasion with a special event held at the new co-op group offices on Monday.

Members of the committee of management attended along with former chairs and vice-chairs as well as representatives from other West Cork co-ops.

The occasion was marked by the official opening of the new offices by Mairead McGuinness, former EU commissioner and MEP.

Martin Dineen, ceo of Lisavaird Co-Op, expressed his appreciation for all those who have contributed to the business’ journey: ‘Today is a celebration of the hard work and dedication of our shareholders, committee members, suppliers, customers and staff, both past and present.

‘Lisavaird Co-Op has thrived through decades of change, and it is thanks to the strength and commitment of this community that we continue to grow and innovate.’

James Healy, chair of the committee of management, reflected on the co-op’s achievements and the road ahead, saying: ‘From humble beginnings, Lisavaird Co-Op has evolved into a key player in the West Cork agricultural and business community. The founders of this co-op would be proud of where their vision has led.

‘As we look forward, we remain dedicated to supporting our farmers, suppliers and the local community with the same cooperative spirit that has defined us for generations.’

The co-op has plenty of events planned throughout the rest of 2025 to continue the centenary celebrations.