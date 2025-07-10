 Lidl marks 25 years with 700 employed in Cork

LIDL Ireland is marking 25 years of trading in Ireland with more than 700 people employed by the German retailer across county Cork in 2024.

The supermarket chain has come a long way since opening its first stores in Ireland in 2000, a report published to commemorate the 25-year milestone reveals.

In addition the company procured over €128 million worth of goods and services from 120 suppliers and business partners across County Cork in 2024.

It has announced a €600 million further investment to develop 35 new stores nationwide and a Cork distribution centre.

The report reveals that in 2024, Lidl Ireland contributed €997 million to Irish GDP, with combined €134m economic boost across County Cork and County Kerry, reflecting the significant value Lidl creates for Ireland through its retail activities, supply chain and employment.

Of this, €891 million came from Lidl’s Irish store-based activity across its network of 186 stores, representing considerable growth of 39% over the last five years.

Lidl’s sourcing from Irish suppliers for direct export to its international markets generated an additional €107 million to Irish GDP.

In 2024, Lidl’s total Irish operations led to tax revenues of €329 million being contributed to the Exchequer. Lidl now has 13.8% of the Irish grocery market and welcomes more than 1.5 million shoppers through its doors every week.

In 2024 alone, Lidl spent €1.3 billion with its network of 400 Irish suppliers - an increase of 70% over the last five years as it created more opportunities for customers in Ireland and international markets to buy world-class Irish-made products.

Leveraging its global presence, Lidl has expanded its export opportunities for Irish producers, providing direct access to 27 international markets such as Croatia, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the USA, and supporting the growth of Ireland’s vital agri-food sector.

Since 2019, the company’s direct employment in Ireland grew by a quarter (24%), with every region seeing gains. In 2024, Lidl employed more than 700 people in Co. Cork directly through its network of 22 stores in the county. It was the first nationwide employer to commit to paying the Living Wage in 2015 and has maintained this commitment over the last decade.

Through long-standing partnerships with national charities, Lidl has raised over €6 million to support vital causes including the Irish Heart Foundation, Barretstown, Jigsaw – the National Centre for Youth Mental Health, and its current charity partner, Family Carers Ireland.

As part of this latest partnership, Lidl has pledged to raise €1 million over the next three years to support the essential work of unpaid family carers nationwide – a cause close to the hearts of employees and customers alike.

Robert Ryan CEO of Lidl Ireland said: ‘As we mark 25 years of Lidl Ireland, we’re proud of all we have achieved in becoming a trusted household name in every community in Ireland. Since day one, our goal has been clear: to provide consumers with the highest quality produce at market-leading value, while operating sustainably and creating tangible, positive impacts in the communities we serve.

‘I’m incredibly proud of the significant contribution we’ve made to the wider Irish economy, and, most importantly, the trust and loyalty of our customers, who vote with their feet and increasingly choose to shop with us.’