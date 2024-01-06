King Charles honours Jacqueline with OBE

BUSINESSWOMAN Jacqueline O’Donovan (pictured) was presented with an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Britain’s King Charles last week for her role in the recycling and safety industry in the UK.

Jacqueline’s parents are from Goleen and she also has a home there and spends a large part of her year there.

Jaqueline’s father, Denis Joseph O’Donovan (Joe) left his native County Cork in the 1950s with an ambition to build a successful business in London and t set up a demolition company which evolved into a waste disposal business in the 1950s.

The investiture ceremony took place at Windsor Castle, in acknowledgment of Jacqueline’s dedication and pioneering efforts in promoting industry-wide safety practices and her contributions to the broader industry sectors. A prominent figure in the waste management, transport and construction sectors,

Jacqueline has dedicated her career to advancing sustainable practices and setting industry standards. She has promoted circular economy practices and championed workplace safety initiatives.