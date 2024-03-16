Jeremy Irons becomes ambassador for charity The Hope Foundation

OSCAR-winning actor Jeremy Irons has become an ambassador for the Hope Foundation, which helps street children and their families in India.

The Hope Foundation was founded in 1999 by Maureen Forrest from Cork city and over the past 25 years has helped provide education, healthcare, child protection and vocational training, in Kolkata, India.

Hope runs 56 projects in the city including creches, residential childcare centres, and a hospital.

To date, the charity has helped nearly three million people.

Now stage and screen star Skibbereen resident Jeremy Irons, has become Hope’s special ambassador to celebrate the organisation’s 25th anniversary.

‘I am honoured to serve as special ambassador for the Hope Foundation as they mark this significant milestone.

The work they do in Kolkata is truly life-changing, providing hope and opportunity to those who need it most,’ said Irons, who visited Hope projects in Kolkata in 2019.

‘For 25 years, they have been a beacon of light and compassion. But their work isn’t finished. They remain dedicated to ensuring that every child remains healthy and has access to education.

We all have our part to play because merely talking of change is not enough – please help them make this a reality and donate whatever you can.

‘I look forward to supporting their efforts and shining a light on their remarkable achievements.’

Hope founder and honorary director Maureen Forrest praised Irons’ commitment to the cause.

‘He is not only multitalented but also multifaceted. He also has the power to influence change.

He is a very approachable person with a human heart and we are honoured to have him as an ambassador and friend of Hope.’

For more information about The Hope Foundation and its 25th anniversary celebrations, please visit hopefoundation.ie.