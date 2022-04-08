Janssen’s €150m expansion creates 300 building and 180 industry jobs

UP to 180 new jobs will be created as part of Janssen Sciences Ireland’s €150m expansion of its biopharmaceutical supply chain facility in Ringaskiddy.

This expansion will add to the existing global manufacturing capacity, allowing the company to reach patients with crucial biomedicines faster.

Construction on the expansion started in early 2022, and is expected to take approximately two years to complete. Up to 300 people will be employed during the construction period.

Operating in Ringaskiddy since 2005, the Janssen site manufactures medicines for immunology and oncology patients, addressing critical needs in areas such as rheumatoid arthritis, crohn’s disease, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and multiple myeloma.

‘The additional manufacturing capacity created by this investment will enhance the work we do to deliver transformational medicines that can change the trajectory of health,’ said Leila Schwery-Bou-Diab, vice-president manufacturing and technical operation, Johnson & Johnson. ‘Every day, over 40,000 of our Janssen colleagues are working tirelessly to create a better future for our patients by fighting sickness with science, improving access with ingenuity, and healing hopelessness with heart.’ Positions created include roles in engineering, quality, manufacturing and regulatory affairs. The company currently has a workforce of more than 700 people at the Ringaskiddy site. The expansion is supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland.

Head of Cork Chamber Conor Healy said the announcement provided a strong endorsement of Cork’s successful life sciences and pharma sector.

However, he said ‘as yet another private sector investment is made in Ringaskiddy, there must be pause for reflection on the pace of timelines relating to the M28 and other significant infrastructure in our region.

‘We must look to isolate and resolve any process that obstructs, delays or frustrates progress. In our local authority planning, Bord Pleanála, courts, licensing and regulatory systems, there must be better resources and efficient, binding timelines.’