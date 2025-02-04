How to prepare for a job interview

IF you’re going for a job interview, having your groundwork done is vital – not only in relation to the role and the company you’re hoping to join, but also regarding your own information, CV and how you present yourself.

Preparation is the first step in the interview process.

Make sure you know all you can about the business/company you are applying to work for.

Let your interviewers see that you have done your research as this will show your interest in the business as well as demonstrating your initiative.

When looking them up, start by looking at their website to get an understanding of what they do, then widen your research and look at what’s in the media about them, or talk to anyone you know who is/ has worked for that company or in that particular sector, to get a deeper understanding.

Know the role

Understand the role you are applying for. Examine each of the points on the job description and make sure that you can give examples of where you have experience/knowledge with regard to these.

Also have a think about how you might be able to advance/improve your skills within the role.

Know your CV

Just because it’s all there in black and white on the printed version or the pdf that you have sent with your application doesn’t mean that you won’t be expected to discuss it in more detail at the interview stage.

Make sure the CV is up-to-date, but also that you are fully aware of every detail that’s on it – parts of it may have been compiled some time ago and you may have forgotten some of the finer details.

You could be thrown off track if asked about one of these at your interview.

The right attitude

A positive, friendly attitude goes a long way in impressing an employer, and they will be looking for someone who can get along well with both clients and colleagues.

Remember to dress to impress, think positive, and keep talk about previous experience/employers positive.

Having a dig at an old boss or colleague while applying for a new job sends a very negative message to a prospective new employer.

It also opens up questions about you and might have the interviewer wondering if you were the problem in the previous scenario.

Be an active listener, talk about your strengths in a clear, factual and sincere manner.

Body language is also very important – maintain good posture, smile, and speak clearly.

Keep calm

Interviewers understand that you may be nervous.

They’re not out to get you, but they do need to get as clear a picture as possible regarding you and what you have to offer them.

If you get thrown by a question, take a breath and if you need a moment to think, take a drink of water.

It’s better to compose yourself and give a good answer than to just blurt something out in a panic.

If you don’t understand a question, simply ask for it to be rephrased.

It shows that you are more interested in giving the right answer than trying to bluff your way through.

It also shows a human side to you, and indeed that you have the confidence to clarify the situation before proceeding.

Practice

Although you can never guess the exact questions you will get, there is often a pattern that interviewers will follow.

Normally, they will start with questions around your CV and experience. They might ask you to talk about yourself and perhaps to take them through your CV.

Again, this is where familiarity with your own CV, while it seems obvious, is very important.

They may ask you to give examples of your performance in previous work situations, e.g. where you worked as part of a team on a particular project or where you were able to troubleshoot and subsequently solve a problem.

They may delve further and ask, ‘Why do you want this job?’ or ‘Why are you leaving your current role?’ Again, this is where you can have well-prepared, researched answers at the ready. Keep it positive.

The best policy

As the saying goes, honesty is the best policy, and this should be a common thread throughout your entire application and interview process.

Don’t falsify information about yourself or make claims with regard to your skills that you simply cannot back up.

Not only does this set you up for a fall in a job that you are not qualified for, but it also leaves a very bad taste with an employer when you are eventually found out.

As far as an employer is concerned, skills can be taught, honesty cannot.

They might like your ‘vibe’ and be willing to hire you without some skills, safe in the understanding that you will learn on the job.

They simply will not employ someone they cannot trust.

Confidence

Confidence is key to a good interview, but be careful not to come across as arrogant or overly self-assured.

Interpersonal skills are important and you need to show that you can listen, take information on board and not assume that you know it all already.

Be patient

Prematurely asking questions about salary, benefits etc makes you look interested only in the money and perks and not the job or the company.

It is best if you delay asking these questions until you receive an offer.

Courtesy

Finally, send a follow-up email to the interviewer afterwards.

This demonstrates courtesy and your appreciation for having been considered.

It also helps to keep you to the forefront of their mind in the midst of a range of other candidates.

Use the opportunity to thank them for their time and to again express your enthusiasm for the role.

Being courteous and respectful are skills relevant to every role – from counter staff to chief executives and everything in between.

You’d be surprised how many people forget this.

