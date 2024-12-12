Healy ‘honoured’ to take on presidency of NI West Cork

BUSINESS coach and mentor Anna Healy is the new president of Network Ireland West Cork after she took the chain of office on Monday.

Ms Healy takes on the responsibility from outgoing president Sandra Maybury at a branch meeting the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery, and will be supported by new vice president Anna Groniecka, of Anna Groniecka Photography.

Ms Healy runs Anna Healy Coaching, and is a coach and mentor to businesswomen and solopreneurs. She been a member of Network Ireland West Cork since its inception in 2018 and has served on the committee in several supporting roles. She brings a wealth of experience and vision to the role as she commences on the year ahead.

‘I am deeply honoured and excited to step into the role of president of Network Ireland West Cork for 2025 and I look forward to working closely with our committee and our members to ensure that together we grow stronger, dream bigger and achieve more,’ she said.

Outgoing president Sandra Maybury, of Maybury Marketing, thanked the 2024 committee for their support and dedication to Network Ireland and wished Anna Healy and the new committee all the best for 2025.

Network Ireland West Cork is a networking group that supports the professional and personal growth of women in business. The West Cork branch saw a significant increase in its membership for 2024, plus an exciting line-up of events and guest speakers throughout the year, including the recently packed-out November event where Southern Star editor Siobhán Cronin interviewed Katriona O’Sullivan, author of the best-selling book Poor.