Green Rebel named the 'Best in Cork'

February 24th, 2024 9:33 PM

By Southern Star Team

Kieran Ivers, centre, chief executive of Green Rebel, the overall winner, with county mayor Frank O'Flynn and Council chief executive Valerie O'Sullivan, and category winners Janice Quinn, The Donkey Sanctuary; Fern Allen, Ballymaloe House; Elma Connolly, Ludgate, Eoghan McCarthy, Ballyhass Adventure Group; Hanna Backmo, Hanna's Bees; Angie Nagle, BladeBridge; Stephen Flanagan, Eli Lilly, and Elaine Crowley, MC . (Photo: Brian Lougheed)

A COMPANY based in Crosshaven providing survey and data services for the offshore renewable energy industry has won the top prize in the Best in Cork awards.

Green Rebel employs 75 people and was also named best medium business at a gala lunch in Cork County Hall this week.

Established in 2020 by Cork entrepreneur Pearse Flynn, Green Rebel provides a full range of survey and data services to the offshore renewable energy industry.

Skibbereen social enterprise The Ludgate Hub was recognsied for the best connection to the community award.

The best large business award went to global healthcare leader Lilly which employs more than 2,800 people in Kinsale and Little Island.

Other award winners included Ballyhass Adventure Group, The Donkey Sanctuary in Liscarroll, Ballymaloe House Hotel, Hanna’s Bees which makes honey, and eco-friendly products, and BladeBridge, a Mallow-based company that repurposes decommissioned wind turbine blades into greenway bridges and outdoor furniture.

County mayor Cllr Frank O’Flynn said the awards are a celebration of excellence, innovation, and ‘the spirit of community that defines our remarkable county.’

