Graham spreads into new marmalade gin

February 11th, 2022 5:50 PM

By Southern Star Team

BROADCASTER and writer Graham Norton has launched his new West Cork Marmalade Gin.

Having won awards and accolades for his Irish and Pink Gin  he has expanded his range.

Graham quipped: ‘You’ve tried it on toast, now enjoy it as a toast! Spain’s famous Seville oranges give the best marmalade its unique citrus tang; now those same oranges take centre stage in my latest Irish gin. Starting with Irish grains and locally foraged botanicals, this new variety is infused with marmalade made from premium Seville oranges and made in Ireland.’

He describes it as ‘dry in style with a citrus twist of marmalade creates a refreshing drink that lingers on after the last drop.’

