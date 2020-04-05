Global Shares on recruitment drive despite Covid-19 crisis

IN what is a hugely challenging time for world wide businesses, Global Shares, who have an base in Clonakilty, have taken on nine new employees in recent days, and are looking to recruit more.

A spokesperson said: ‘This week we were happy to welcome nine new members of staff to the Global Shares family, and continue our expansion globally.

‘Sales, implementation and operations departments and began their remote induction period with us.

‘Our HR & learning and development teams have done stellar work in ensuring our new recruits get off to the best start possible – carrying out live online training sessions and putting together new modules on our e-learning platform.’

Meanwhile, the company, which is fully set up for remote working, has taken significant steps to create a fully flexible workforce, where staff can carry out their duties no matter where they are located worldwide.

This is something that has already been in place for a number of years and the company says it is well-practised in this area.

The company has initiated a work-from-home policy for employees in its offices in Cork, which includes Clonakilty, Spain (Barcelona), Portugal (Lisbon), Malta, the United States (Nashville & New Jersey) and the United Kingdom (London) until May 1st.

The situation will be reviewed on a daily basis as the current situation evolves.

The spokesperson added: ‘We’re even partaking in virtual online HIIT classes to keep our fitness levels in check!

And the company is, in fact, still hiring. ‘If you know someone on the lookout for a new job, they can check out our available positions at the following link: https://hubs.ly/H0nNNgZ0