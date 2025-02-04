Funding boost for the Fastnet Film Festival

THE Fastnet Film Festival in Schull has received a monetary boost ahead of its 2025 edition as part of a new round of sponsorship funding from Coimisiún na Méan.

Over €335,000 has been awarded to 32 applicants across Ireland for festivals, competitions, awards and conferences in 2025, as part of the aim to ensure a thriving and diverse media landscape across the country.

Commenting on the launch of the new sponsorship scheme round, Coimisiún na Meán media development commissioner Rónán Ó Domhnaill said: ‘Coimisiún na Meán is committed to developing a media landscape which reflects and shapes who we are as a society. We believe that a vibrant, well-funded media sector is crucial to ensure that Irish audiences get to enjoy the best of Irish media.

‘Our sponsorship scheme allows us to play an important role in supporting a wide range of media events and activities across the island of Ireland, that reflect the diversity of Irish society and recognise the creativity and innovation in media today. I am delighted to announce the successful applicants for our Sponsorship Scheme for 2025, and we look forward to another year of exciting events and activities which strengthen Ireland’s media landscape.’;

UCC has also been awarded funding to produce a two-day conference titled Broadcast to Podcast: 100 years of Radio in the Republic of Ireland.

The Fastnet Film Festival has built a reputation among the Irish film industry as one of the best weekends of the year, and regularly attracts high-profile guests to West Cork.

Stars like Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan have invested in property in the area after visits to the festival.

This year’s festival takes place in Schull from May 21st-25th.