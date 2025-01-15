Free business mentorship scheme to help returning entrepreneurs

EMIGRANTS from West Cork returning to Ireland planning to set up a business can receive free support and advice, thanks to an innovative government programme.

The Back for Business programme is a free national programme aimed at returned Irish emigrants or those hoping to return soon.

Up to 50 people from across country will be offered places on Government-backed initiative, which offers expert advice and supports for new businesses.

Funded by the Irish abroad unit of the Department of Foreign Affairs, the programme was created to foster and support entrepreneurial activity among emigrants recently returned to Ireland.

Since launching in 2017, Back for Business has helped entrepreneurs who are returned emigrants to significantly grow sales and employment.

This is the eighth cycle of the programme and will begin in February, running to June 2025. There is no charge for those selected to participate.

Former participants from Co Cork include Brian O’Driscoll and his company Sky 7 Horizons, Tom O’Brien and his firm Sprintmodo, and Killian O’Keeffe and his business Ruby Reese.

Originally from Farran, Killian spent ten years living and working in Germany and Spain before returning to live in Cork and set up Ruby Reese with his partner.

The business sources and produces food, treats, nutritional supplements and grooming products for dogs with allergies or other sensitivities.

‘I have benefitted greatly from the Back for Business programme and the guidance of our lead entrepreneur and all of the other participants has helped transform our young company,’ said Killian.

‘We have strengthened our core values, launched a great new product, doubled our customer pipeline and gained a far better sense of direction for where our brand needs to go. Additionally, the programme has provided us with an invaluable network of trusted peer advisors in our group of budding entrepreneurs and shown us the path to further resources available in Ireland.’

Participants on the last cycle, Back for Business 7, quadrupled their collective turnover from €300,000 at the start of the programme to €1.2m at its conclusion.

The successful applicants in Back for Business 8 will take part in round table sessions facilitated by voluntary lead entrepreneurs who have experience of successfully starting and growing a business.

The deadline for completed applications is midnight on Thursday, January 16th, 2025.

For more information, or to register your interest in receiving an application form, see backforbusiness.com