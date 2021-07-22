Firm ‘going around bend’ over corner

A MULTINATIONAL company in Dunderrow is ‘tearing its hair out’ due to the bad corners on the R605 road at Shippool outside Innishannon, a councillor has claimed.

Cllr Kevin Murphy (FG) raised the issue at last month’s meeting of Bandon Kinsale Municipal District and queried if any progress has been made on the notorious road.

Cllr Murphy said he understood that an EIS (Environmental Impact Statement) has to be undertaken following an objection to any plans to do works on the road.

‘Eli Lilly are tearing their hair out trying to get that particular corner removed if possible and get improvement on it because they have a lot of traffic going through there and those two corners are a serious impediment to free flowing traffic from Innishannon to Dunderrow ,’ said Cllr Murphy.

‘We need an urgent update on this to move it along.’

Senior executive engineer Richard Cahill said that an appropriate assessment is being carried out which he said will support the planning application for the works.

‘We hope that construction will commence next year all going to plan,’ said Mr Cahill.

However, Cllr Murphy expressed his disappointment that they will have to wait until next year as he said this is the third year of nothing happening.

‘Over a year and a half ago we took senior staff down to show them and it was supposed to get done pretty quickly. While I know there was an objection I thought we would be up and running by now.’

Cllr Murphy said that Eli Lilly will not be happy with this and said that they are ‘mega ratepayers’ in the area and he urged that works commence as soon as possible.